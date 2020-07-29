Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

