Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.95 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

