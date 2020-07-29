Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.95 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Markel Co.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Markel Co.
Tapestry Inc Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC
Tapestry Inc Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Sonic Automotive Inc
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Sonic Automotive Inc
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Franklin Covey Co.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Franklin Covey Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report