Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 17,510 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $18,535,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 291,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE MIC opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

