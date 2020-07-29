Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Verso worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 54.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 94.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRS opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Verso Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $447.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. Verso had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Verso Corp will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In other news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $250,936.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

