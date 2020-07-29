Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hasbro by 485.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hasbro by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

