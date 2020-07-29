Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,997 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

