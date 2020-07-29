Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Solaredge Technologies worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,615,000 after buying an additional 248,034 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after purchasing an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $117,308,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,763 shares in the company, valued at $33,462,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,263 shares of company stock worth $9,489,354 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.