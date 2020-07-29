SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $336.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

