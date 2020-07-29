Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.62% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,663 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.