Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,601,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

