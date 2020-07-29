Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 21,180 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in American International Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

AIG opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.