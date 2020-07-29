Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,681.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,669.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,638.94. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.00.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

