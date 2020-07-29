Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,384,000 after acquiring an additional 125,334 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,870,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,271,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $3,826,608. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.