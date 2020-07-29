Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Centurylink by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTL opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

