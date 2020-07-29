Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 148.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

