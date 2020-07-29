SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 96.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth about $674,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

