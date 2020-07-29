Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,014,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 432,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $170.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

