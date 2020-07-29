Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 55.3% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,883 shares during the period.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

