Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,006,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4,026.8% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 408,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 398,213 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

