Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 45 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG opened at $426.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.