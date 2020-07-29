Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pool by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Pool by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $306.63 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

