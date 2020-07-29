Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after buying an additional 119,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 352,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63.
In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
