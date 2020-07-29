Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after buying an additional 119,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 352,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

