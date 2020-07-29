Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,463 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,254,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $170,192,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,225 shares in the company, valued at $36,055,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $882.03 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $911.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

