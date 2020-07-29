Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $77,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $97,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

