Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.