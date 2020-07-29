Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.