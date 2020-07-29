Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,990,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 468,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $65.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

