First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

