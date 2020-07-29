Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $159.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

