Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,285 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,854,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,470,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193,016 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $8,070,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

