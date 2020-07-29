VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,042 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 13.5% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 149,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in VF by 14.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VF stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

