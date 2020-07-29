Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $26,000 Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of TJX opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

