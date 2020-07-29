First Trust Advisors LP Sells 763,632 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 763,632 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of CenterPoint Energy worth $20,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

NYSE CNP opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.