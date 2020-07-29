Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.79

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.79 and last traded at $150.78, with a volume of 2568228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.38.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $526,300,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

