Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.79

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.79 and last traded at $150.78, with a volume of 2568228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.38.
KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $526,300,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
