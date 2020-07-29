Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,586,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $43,978,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,356,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,863,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WRI opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

