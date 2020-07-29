FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 369.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,958 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $79,136,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $358.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

