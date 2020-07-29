Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.53% of CyberOptics worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyberOptics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberOptics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.07 million, a PE ratio of 127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Colliers Secur. cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

