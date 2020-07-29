New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 14,285 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,029,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,781,000 after acquiring an additional 303,427 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 46.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,074 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 147.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 263,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,256.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $671,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,738 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

