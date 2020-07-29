New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,700 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Wyndham Destinations worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 503,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 120,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

WYND opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

