Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8,128.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after buying an additional 443,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,162.0% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 445,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,732,000 after buying an additional 410,200 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $222.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $225.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock worth $4,089,475. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

