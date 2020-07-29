First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 83,444 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,748,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.