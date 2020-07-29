Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Sabre as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sabre by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

SABR stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

