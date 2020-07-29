Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,277 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in A10 Networks by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 31,734 shares of company stock worth $214,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 0.80. A10 Networks Inc has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

