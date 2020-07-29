First Trust Advisors LP Buys 42,452 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $96.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

