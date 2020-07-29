Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Old Republic International worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,114,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,359. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

