CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded CGI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of GIB opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 1,353.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

