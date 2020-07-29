Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 10.45-10.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $10.45-$10.75 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.