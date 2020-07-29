NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Acquires 3,834 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $68,973.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NGM opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 198,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 82,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 683.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $544,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Chardan Capital started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

