Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $101,110.77.

On Monday, June 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $94,400.68.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $261,772.49.

On Monday, June 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $85,949.78.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $910,800.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Yext by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Yext by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Yext by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 55,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yext by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

