Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $154,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,947 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 752,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 913,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.